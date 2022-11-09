Brokerages Set Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) PT at $213.67

Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “N/A” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $207.57.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KXSCF. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Monday.

Kinaxis Price Performance

Shares of KXSCF opened at $106.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.46. Kinaxis has a twelve month low of $93.11 and a twelve month high of $180.40.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

