Brokerages Set Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) PT at $71.19

Shares of Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.19.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DLVHF. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Delivery Hero from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Delivery Hero from €65.00 ($65.00) to €64.00 ($64.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Delivery Hero from €66.00 ($66.00) to €71.30 ($71.30) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Delivery Hero from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Delivery Hero from €60.00 ($60.00) to €50.00 ($50.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Delivery Hero Stock Performance

DLVHF stock opened at $34.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.78 and a 200-day moving average of $39.16. Delivery Hero has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $146.07.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

