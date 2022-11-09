Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.94-$1.97 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRX. Mizuho upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group to $24.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.54.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE BRX traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,914,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,744. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.73. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,190,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,166,369,000 after purchasing an additional 369,401 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,159 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,077,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,251,000 after acquiring an additional 167,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 37.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,343,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,575,000 after acquiring an additional 909,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

(Get Rating)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.