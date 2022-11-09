Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Sets New 12-Month High at $80.87

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $80.87 and last traded at $80.85, with a volume of 63204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.98.

Several analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.85.

The company has a market capitalization of $172.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $1,742,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,189,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,798. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $1,742,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,189,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 233,951 shares of company stock valued at $16,654,206. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 358,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,191,000 after purchasing an additional 55,413 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 34,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 97.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 45,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 22,509 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

