Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG) Position Increased by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,860 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned about 2.44% of Bright Minds Biosciences worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Bright Minds Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRUG traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 603 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,760,969. Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $8.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13.

Bright Minds Biosciences ( NASDAQ:DRUG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter.

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, a pre-clinical biosciences company, develops 5-HT (serotonin) medicines to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists comprises 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry.

