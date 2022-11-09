Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Trading Down 5.2%

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) shares fell 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.94 and last traded at $0.94. 9,825 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,998,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BHG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.81.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

Bright Health Group Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.59. The stock has a market cap of $616.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.14.

Institutional Trading of Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group ( NYSE:BHG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.07). Bright Health Group had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 117.73%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Bright Health Group’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bright Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. CM Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Bright Health Group by 2,422.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 331,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 318,670 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bright Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Bright Health Group by 145.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20,749 shares during the period. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.