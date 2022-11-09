Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Trading Down 5.2%

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHGGet Rating) shares fell 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.94 and last traded at $0.94. 9,825 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,998,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BHG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.81.

Bright Health Group Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.59. The stock has a market cap of $616.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.14.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHGGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.07). Bright Health Group had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 117.73%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Bright Health Group’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bright Health Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bright Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. CM Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Bright Health Group by 2,422.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 331,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 318,670 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bright Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Bright Health Group by 145.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20,749 shares during the period. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

Featured Articles

