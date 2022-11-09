Bravura Solutions Limited (ASX:BVS) Insider Buys A$397,500.00 in Stock

Bravura Solutions Limited (ASX:BVS – Get Rating) insider Neil Broekhuizen bought 636,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.63 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of A$397,500.00 ($258,116.88).

Bravura Solutions Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13.

Bravura Solutions Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were given a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 2.01%. Bravura Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

Bravura Solutions Company Profile

Bravura Solutions Limited engages in the development, licensing, and maintenance of administration and management software applications for the wealth management and funds administration sectors in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Funds Administration.

