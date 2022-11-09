Boston Financial Mangement LLC Trims Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC decreased its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. American Tower comprises approximately 1.3% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $29,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 3.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.5% during the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.7% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Optas LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.4% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 23.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT traded down $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $93.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.55. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $294.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on American Tower from $290.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.47.

In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

