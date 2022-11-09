Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 600 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $346,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,499,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,667,000 after acquiring an additional 372,166 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 299.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 29,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 22,443 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock traded down $4.90 on Wednesday, reaching $210.59. 171,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,358,610. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.22 and a 200-day moving average of $230.05. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

