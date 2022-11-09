Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 41,204 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lowered its holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 837,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,204 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned about 0.36% of APi Group worth $12,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of APi Group by 6,301.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 880,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,517,000 after acquiring an additional 866,755 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of APi Group by 163.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,203,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,302,000 after acquiring an additional 746,708 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in shares of APi Group by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,066,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,497,000 after acquiring an additional 454,998 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 1st quarter worth about $8,193,000. Finally, M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,888,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,723,000 after buying an additional 360,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of APi Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of APi Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

APi Group stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,614. APi Group Co. has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.19. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.03, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.58.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anthony E. Malkin bought 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $324,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,679.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anthony E. Malkin purchased 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $324,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 77,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony E. Malkin purchased 8,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $131,303.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,169.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 31,792 shares of company stock worth $482,592. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

