Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 1,790 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC cut its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 625,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. Brown & Brown accounts for about 1.6% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $36,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 56,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.0% in the second quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 19,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 11.7% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.20. 17,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,596. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.65. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.74.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.10). Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $927.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.81%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.38.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

