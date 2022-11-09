Boston Financial Mangement LLC Lowers Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 2.0% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $46,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 419.2% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA traded down $9.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $316.52. 150,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,568,694. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $309.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.51. The company has a market cap of $304.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.58%.

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.26.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

