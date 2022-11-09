Boston Financial Mangement LLC Grows Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $15,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 100.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 74.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 69.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $227.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.00.

Insider Transactions at Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total value of $1,006,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,569,732.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total value of $1,006,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,277 shares in the company, valued at $17,569,732.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Elizabeth Ryder sold 2,704 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $540,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,923. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NXST stock traded down $7.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $160.39. The stock had a trading volume of 12,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,407. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $139.69 and a one year high of $204.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.43.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.64%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

