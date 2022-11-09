Boston Financial Mangement LLC Boosts Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,156 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Ferguson worth $25,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FERG. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Ferguson during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in Ferguson by 2,279.2% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 43.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FERG traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.14. The stock had a trading volume of 22,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,703. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.42. The firm has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.27. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $99.16 and a fifty-two week high of $183.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a $1.91 dividend. This is a boost from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.84. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.38%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FERG. Barclays reduced their price target on Ferguson from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Ferguson from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ferguson from £132 ($151.99) to £125 ($143.93) in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ferguson from $132.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,091.30.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

