Boston Financial Mangement LLC Acquires 4,039 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 238.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $9.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $434.47. 98,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,090. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $428.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $438.66. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $398.11 and a one year high of $533.29.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

