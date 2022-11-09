Boris Elisman Purchases 10,000 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Stock

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) CEO Boris Elisman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $51,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,241,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,418,710.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ACCO Brands Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of ACCO Brands stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $5.20. 44,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,127. The stock has a market cap of $490.16 million, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average is $6.30. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $9.40.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.15 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACCO Brands

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in ACCO Brands by 7.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 192,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 12,663 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands in the second quarter worth $185,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in ACCO Brands by 23.4% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 12,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in ACCO Brands by 53.1% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 22,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in ACCO Brands by 0.5% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 817,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACCO. StockNews.com raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of ACCO Brands from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.