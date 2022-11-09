Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bombardier in a report released on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bombardier’s FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

Bombardier Stock Performance

Bombardier has a 52-week low of C$7.83 and a 52-week high of C$13.18.

