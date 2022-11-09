BNB Price Reaches $324.96 (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One BNB coin can now be purchased for approximately $324.96 or 0.01768510 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BNB has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. BNB has a market capitalization of $51.99 billion and $5.53 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,975,957 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 159,976,269.1711374 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 320.35351817 USD and is down -5.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1134 active market(s) with $2,393,179,871.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.