BNB Price Reaches $324.96 (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One BNB coin can now be purchased for approximately $324.96 or 0.01768510 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BNB has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. BNB has a market capitalization of $51.99 billion and $5.53 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,975,957 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 159,976,269.1711374 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 320.35351817 USD and is down -5.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1134 active market(s) with $2,393,179,871.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.