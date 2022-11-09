B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 475 ($5.47) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 577 ($6.64) to GBX 412 ($4.74) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 440 ($5.07) to GBX 300 ($3.45) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 480 ($5.53) to GBX 395 ($4.55) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 503 ($5.79).

Shares of B&M European Value Retail stock traded down GBX 0.90 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 371.80 ($4.28). 1,830,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,773,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.75, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.29. B&M European Value Retail has a one year low of GBX 289 ($3.33) and a one year high of GBX 651.40 ($7.50). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 330.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 384.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.72 billion and a PE ratio of 885.00.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

