Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Trading Down 1.2%

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG – Get Rating) dropped 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.59 and last traded at $26.60. Approximately 196,953 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 349,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.92.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $811.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 182.45 and a current ratio of 182.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $877,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $689,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 9,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 54,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 16.7% during the first quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 836,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,218,000 after purchasing an additional 119,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

