bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Trading Up 6%

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.50. Approximately 48,131 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,424,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on BLUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on bluebird bio from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on bluebird bio to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.90.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

bluebird bio Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.12. The company has a market cap of $568.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On bluebird bio

In other news, insider Jason Cole sold 14,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $78,492.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,189.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,675 shares of company stock valued at $87,986. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 63,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 427.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 602,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after buying an additional 488,027 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

About bluebird bio

(Get Rating)

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.