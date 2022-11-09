Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.63-$0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion. Bloomin’ Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.45-$2.55 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLMN. Barclays increased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.89.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.93. The company had a trading volume of 27,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,355. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $25.51.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 92.10%. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 171.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,626,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552,591 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $332,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,152 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter valued at $9,949,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter valued at $6,723,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 261.8% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 361,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 261,759 shares during the period.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

