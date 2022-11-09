BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:BRSC) Announces GBX 14.50 Dividend

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:BRSC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.50 ($0.17) per share on Friday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust stock opened at GBX 1,313.71 ($15.13) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94. BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 1,162 ($13.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,190 ($25.22). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,262.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,355.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £641.48 million and a P/E ratio of 1,040.94.

Insider Activity at BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust

In other news, insider James Barnes bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,297 ($14.93) per share, for a total transaction of £19,455 ($22,400.69).

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Managers (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors including support services, software and computer services, media and entertainment, construction and building materials, leisure and hotels, general retailers, mining, oil and gas, specialty and other finance, and information technology hardware.

Further Reading

