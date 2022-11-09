Bitcoin Gold Price Down 9.1% Over Last Week (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for $15.70 or 0.00089771 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $274.94 million and $30.55 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00228835 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00061109 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003226 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000207 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

