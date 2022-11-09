BitCash 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $40.00 (BITC)

BitCash (BITC) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. One BitCash coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. BitCash has a total market capitalization of $23,466.71 and approximately $40.00 worth of BitCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitCash has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitCash Profile

BitCash’s launch date was August 28th, 2018. BitCash’s total supply is 31,675,547 coins and its circulating supply is 22,198,153 coins. The official message board for BitCash is medium.com/@bitcash. BitCash’s official website is www.choosebitcash.com. BitCash’s official Twitter account is @choosebitcash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitCash is https://reddit.com/r/bitcashcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “By combining the advantages of cryptocurrency (speed, privacy, decentralization, low fees) with traditional fiat banking systems (transaction records, account names, electronic statements, accounting software integration) BitCash is a decentralized cryptocurrency designed to facilitate real-world trade between consumers and merchants with a goal of becoming the world’s most used cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

