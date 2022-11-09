Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Shares Up 11.1%

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) shot up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$6.94 and last traded at C$6.89. 129,216 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 90,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BDT. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Bird Construction from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities cut Bird Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$10.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$9.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Bird Construction Stock Up 9.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.84. The firm has a market cap of C$365.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$6.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.18.

Bird Construction Dividend Announcement

Bird Construction ( TSE:BDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$576.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$607.10 million. Analysts forecast that Bird Construction Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.37%.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

