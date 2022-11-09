B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.90-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.14 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on B&G Foods to $14.50 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on B&G Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on B&G Foods from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.83.

B&G Foods Price Performance

BGS stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.65. 1,358,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,746. B&G Foods has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $34.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.40.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other B&G Foods news, Director Alfred Poe sold 13,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $286,657.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,584.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,743,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,719,000 after purchasing an additional 293,363 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in B&G Foods by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,548,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,653,000 after acquiring an additional 132,095 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,408,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,825,000 after acquiring an additional 90,632 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 833,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,832,000 after acquiring an additional 33,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 32,522 shares during the period. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B&G Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Recommended Stories

