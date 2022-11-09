BeWhere (CVE:BEW) Shares Down 2.4%

BeWhere Holdings Inc. (CVE:BEW – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21. 16,145 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 43,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

BeWhere Trading Down 2.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.65 million and a PE ratio of 20.50.

About BeWhere

BeWhere Holdings Inc, an industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions company, designs and sells hardware with sensors and software applications to track real-time information on fixed and movable assets. It develops mobile applications, middle-ware, and cloud-based solutions that stand-alone or that can be integrated with existing software.

