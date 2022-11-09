BeWhere (CVE:BEW) Shares Down 2.4%

BeWhere Holdings Inc. (CVE:BEW – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21. 16,145 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 43,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.
BeWhere Trading Down 2.4 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.65 million and a PE ratio of 20.50.
About BeWhere
BeWhere Holdings Inc, an industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions company, designs and sells hardware with sensors and software applications to track real-time information on fixed and movable assets. It develops mobile applications, middle-ware, and cloud-based solutions that stand-alone or that can be integrated with existing software.
Featured Stories
- GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Mullen Automotive: Momentum Builds, Bears Risk Short-Squeeze
- Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
- Why Disney Should Be On Your Watchlist
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
Receive News & Ratings for BeWhere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeWhere and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.