Beta Finance (BETA) 24-Hour Volume Tops $5.66 Million

Beta Finance (BETA) traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. One Beta Finance token can now be bought for about $0.0616 or 0.00000366 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beta Finance has a total market cap of $37.99 million and approximately $5.66 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beta Finance has traded 26.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beta Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.54 or 0.00539676 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,772.06 or 0.28133244 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000353 BTC.

About Beta Finance

Beta Finance’s genesis date was October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 616,666,667 tokens. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beta Finance is medium.com/beta-finance. Beta Finance’s official website is betafinance.org.

Buying and Selling Beta Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beta Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beta Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beta Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beta Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beta Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.