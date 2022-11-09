Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 77 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Berger Financial Group Inc trimmed its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,108 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 337.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 26,038 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 20,087 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,409 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 5,635 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 228.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $279.18. The stock had a trading volume of 55,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,214. The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.50 and its 200 day moving average is $251.45. The company has a market cap of $205.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $279.52.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Citigroup upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upped their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.30.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

