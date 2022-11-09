Berger Financial Group Inc Raises Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8,676.4% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,904,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,899,000 after purchasing an additional 12,757,920 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 237.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,112,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596,021 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 50.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,856,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,524 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,805,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,942,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,457,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,179,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on USB shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.62. The company had a trading volume of 174,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,024,972. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

