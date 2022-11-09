Berger Financial Group Inc Has $379,000 Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,492 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 279,811 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,118,000 after buying an additional 48,604 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,827,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 30,333 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,789,000. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,654,975. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.96. The company has a market cap of $175.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,825,096.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,825,096.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,592,322.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,331 shares of company stock worth $20,924,820. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

