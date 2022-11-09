Berger Financial Group Inc Acquires 153 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,918. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $217.12 and a 12 month high of $268.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.71.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

