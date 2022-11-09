Berenberg Bank Lowers Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Price Target to €73.00

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from €83.00 ($83.00) to €73.00 ($73.00) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KGSPY. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kingspan Group from €68.00 ($68.00) to €66.00 ($66.00) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Kingspan Group from €90.00 ($90.00) to €83.00 ($83.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kingspan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kingspan Group from €57.00 ($57.00) to €48.00 ($48.00) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kingspan Group from €66.00 ($66.00) to €64.00 ($64.00) in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.25.

Kingspan Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KGSPY traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $54.66. 13,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,437. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.86. Kingspan Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.30 and a fifty-two week high of $121.44.

Kingspan Group Company Profile

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

