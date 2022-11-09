Bend DAO (BEND) Price Hits $0.0043 on Top Exchanges

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. In the last week, Bend DAO has traded down 23.7% against the US dollar. One Bend DAO token can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bend DAO has a market cap of $43.50 million and approximately $197,937.00 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.42 or 0.00544142 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,070.90 or 0.28324502 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Bend DAO Token Profile

Bend DAO launched on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bend DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bend DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bend DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

