Beldex (BDX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $135.31 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 9th. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0456 or 0.00000271 BTC on major exchanges. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $135.31 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,191.15 or 0.07083238 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00031269 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00078528 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00063093 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001772 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00012948 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00023641 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

