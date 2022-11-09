Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Bel Fuse from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Bel Fuse from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.
Shares of NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.13. The company has a market capitalization of $436.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.60. Bel Fuse has a twelve month low of $11.58 and a twelve month high of $35.87.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 402.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 151,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 121,686 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,638,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter worth about $1,451,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the first quarter worth about $1,084,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.
Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.
