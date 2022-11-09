Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $7,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,818,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.00.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at $882,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

BDX traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $219.19. 52,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,845. The stock has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.08. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

