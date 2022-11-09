Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc lowered its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on BDX. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.92. 58,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,845. The firm has a market cap of $62.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.61. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $236.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

