Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Invests $340,000 in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PML. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter worth about $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 12,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 71,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 17,146 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 112,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 10,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $360,000.

Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.64. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $14.87.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

