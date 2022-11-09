Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys 934 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,348 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Devon Energy were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 114.6% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 16.5% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 8,651 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 12.8% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 20,970 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 13.5% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $902,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN opened at $69.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.45. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.55 and a 12-month high of $79.40.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.13%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

