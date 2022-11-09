Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys 409 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,288,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,288,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,461 shares of company stock worth $8,772,174. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRV. MKM Partners increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.33.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $185.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.31. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.40 and a 12-month high of $187.98. The firm has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.66.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.14). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.19%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

