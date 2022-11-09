Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.90-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on B. Truist Financial cut their price target on Barnes Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Barnes Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Barnes Group to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Barnes Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th.

Barnes Group Stock Performance

Shares of B stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $37.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,722. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $48.79.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $314.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Barnes Group will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Hook acquired 35,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,333,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 75,613 shares in the company, valued at $2,880,099.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 3,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $120,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,749 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,718,449.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 75,196 shares of company stock worth $2,806,467. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnes Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in B. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 45.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 364.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Further Reading

