Barfresh Food Group (BRFH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2022

Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFHGet Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Barfresh Food Group Price Performance

BRFH opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. Barfresh Food Group has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $13.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average is $4.25.

Institutional Trading of Barfresh Food Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Barfresh Food Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,218,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter valued at about $620,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter valued at about $371,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 20.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Barfresh Food Group in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Barfresh Food Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink bottled, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

