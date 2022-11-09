Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Shares Gap Down to $3.61

Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.61, but opened at $3.28. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 1,401,500 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Banco Bradesco from $4.40 to $5.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Grupo Santander cut shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Banco Bradesco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.99.

Banco Bradesco Stock Down 14.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.0027 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 139,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 46,161 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,126,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,465,000 after buying an additional 200,530 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 59,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 11,952 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

