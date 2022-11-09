Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at National Bankshares

National Bankshares downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have $8.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $12.00.

BLDP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial downgraded Ballard Power Systems from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded Ballard Power Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, National Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.39.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.16 and a quick ratio of 14.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.67. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $19.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.94 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 164.44%. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 171.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. 28.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.