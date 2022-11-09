Balancer (BAL) Price Reaches $4.85 on Top Exchanges

Balancer (BAL) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. In the last seven days, Balancer has traded down 26.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Balancer token can currently be bought for approximately $4.85 or 0.00029926 BTC on popular exchanges. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $218.90 million and approximately $14.55 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002826 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.38 or 0.00543388 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000300 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $4,753.71 or 0.28268233 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000368 BTC.
Balancer Profile
Balancer launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 53,311,749 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,174,372 tokens. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancerlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance.
Buying and Selling Balancer
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars.
