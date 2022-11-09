Baird Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,202,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,690,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 320,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,446,000 after purchasing an additional 37,455 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 521,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,492,000 after purchasing an additional 18,214 shares during the period. NYL Investors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 119,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 441.1% during the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 84,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 68,600 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5,468.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 891,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,784,000 after buying an additional 875,812 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPAB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.48. 9,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,983,988. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $30.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.01.

