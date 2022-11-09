Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 77,275 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 699,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,275 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.63% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $48,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 102,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 110,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 78.9% during the second quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 221,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000.

NASDAQ FTCS traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $74.02. 6,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,559. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.32 and its 200 day moving average is $71.65. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $85.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.256 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

