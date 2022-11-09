Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Digital Realty Trust worth $33,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE DLR traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.83. The stock had a trading volume of 11,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,317. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.92. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.21%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.57.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.